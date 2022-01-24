Martha Stewart ‘dumped’ Anthony Hopkins because she couldn’t stop thinking of Hannibal Lecter

Martha Stewart has revealed she ended her relationship with Anthony Hopkins because she couldn't stop thinking about Hannibal Lecter.

Appearing on Ellen, the 80-year-old lifestyle guru said she had to break up with Hopkins, 84, after recalling his chilling performance in The Silence of the Lambs.

During a game of "Two Truths and a Lie", the statement: "I dated Sir Anthony Hopkins but broke up with him because I couldn't stop thinking of him as Hannibal Lecter" was read out.

Ellen thought it was a "lie" but Stewart then revealed it was indeed true.

