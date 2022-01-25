Martin Freeman stars in trailer for BBC drama The Responder

BBC One’s new police drama, The Responder continues on BBC One and many fans are impressed with Martin Freeman’s Liverpudlian accent.

The series stars Sherlock actor Freeman, who grew up in Hampshire and Surrey, as a Liverpool-based police officer with personal issues that are pushing him to the edge.

Freeman previously admitted to Metro that he “spoke to himself in Scouse” for eighteen months in preparation for the role.

The Responder continues on Tuesday 25 January at 9pm on BBC One and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

