Martin Lewis ‘near to tears’ as he’s unable to help single mother pay energy bills

Martin Lewis revealed on Twitter he was "near to tears" after being unable to help a single mother pay her energy bills amid soaring costs.

Sara, from Essex, called into The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on Thursday, fearing she won't be able to afford prices come April when the energy price cap is likely increased.

The single mother also explained she lost her husband to Covid last year and is battling serious long-term health issues herself.

Lewis appeared upset as he took her call, later revealing he was "shaking" over being unable to offer advice.

