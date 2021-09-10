Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy story trailer features Cosmo the Spacedog

Sony unveiled more details about the story of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy during the PlayStation Showcase yesterday, including an appearance by Cosmo the Spacedog.

First announced during the virtual E3 event earlier this year, the game will see Star-Lord and the rest of the gang battle against the Universal Church of Truth.

Players will be able to take control of Peter Quill and the other Guardians of the Galaxy, such as Rocket and Drax.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is due to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.