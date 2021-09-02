XCOM developer Firaxis has released a new trailer for its upcoming strategy game Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

The footage gives a first glimpse at the gameplay in Midnight Suns, which takes inspiration from the Midnight Sons comic book story from the 1990s.

The game will see Lilith, the Mother of All Demons, resurrected by Hydra and poised to cause destruction with her demonic army.

This sees several groups of heroes, including the Avengers and The Hunter, team up to stop Lilith.

According to Firaxis, Marvel’s Midnight Suns features a "deeply customisable tactical battle system that rewards clever thinking with superhero flair.”