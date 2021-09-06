Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings earned more than $80 million over Labor Day weekend in the US, the highest of any film released over the four-day period.

The previous record was held by the 2007 movie Halloween, which earned $30.6 million over the same period, while Marvel’s Black Widow held the title for highest opening during the pandemic with $80 million.

Shang-Chi is the first Marvel film to be shown exclusively in cinemas since the pandemic began. Its strong opening is a relief for Hollywood amid concerns over a rise in Covid cases.