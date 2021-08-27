Actor Simu Liu has described the first Asian-led superhero film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as “a beautiful gift to give to an entire community.”

Liu plays the title character in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

“It’s so rare that I feel like people that look like me are thrust into those positions and I think it’s tremendously empowering,” he told PA news agency at a gala screening for the film in London. “I think about the kids who will experience what I sort of never did when I was a kid ... seeing myself reflected in that way.”