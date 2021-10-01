Marvel’s Avengers gets Infinity War version of Steve Rogers

A brand new skin is coming to Marvel’s Avengers, with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics confirming it is an alternate Captain America costume.

According to a press release, the skin is based on Steve Rogers’ Nomad look from the movie Infinity War.

On the run from the government following the events of Captain America: Civil War, this costume is darker and features no classic star while it also gives Rogers a bearded appearance.

Marvel’s Avengers went through a lackluster launch but has been constantly updated over the last few months and will soon be available via Xbox Game Pass.