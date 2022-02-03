Masked Singer trailer teases ‘battle between good and bad’ as judges walk off set during reveal

A new trailer for The Masked Singer US teases a “legendary battle” between “the good, the bad and the cuddly” after reports that two judges walked off during a reveal.

Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong are said to have left the set in protest after former New York city mayor and Donald Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani was unmasked during a taping last week.

The hit show returns to screens next month for its seventh season.

According to Deadline’s report, judges Nicole Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy both remained on stage and “bantered” with the controversial politician.

Sign up to our newsletters here.