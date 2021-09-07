The next Mass Effect game may be made using Unreal Engine rather than EA’s own Frostbite Engine. This is according to a report by GamesBeat, which points to a job listing at EA. The listing specifically mentions the Mass Effect franchise and says that experience with Unreal is required. GamesBeat adds that multiple sources have told it that everything is on the table when it comes to tech for the new Mass Effect.

The first three Mass Effect games were made using Unreal, but developer BioWare moved to Frostbite for Mass Effect: Andromeda, the most recent entry from 2017.