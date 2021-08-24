New Mastermind host Clive Myrie replaces John Humphreys after nearly two decades

Veteran broadcaster Clive Myrie has replaced John Humphrys at the helm of the long-running BBC quiz show Mastermind after the latter had held the seat for nearly two decades.

Myrie has become the fifth host of the programme, which will mark its 50th anniversary next year in proof of its enduring popularity with viewers.

Myrie, a regular presenter of BBC News at Six and Ten, has previously worked as a correspondent for the broadcaster around the world in places such as Asia, Africa, Washington and Paris.