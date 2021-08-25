The long awaited fourth Matrix movie now has an official title: The Matrix: Resurrections. It’s an appropriate name as Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss will be reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, even though both characters died during the last Matrix movie.

Apparently, the plot will centre on Neo once more, except he has returned to his regular life as Thomas Anderson and doesn’t remember the events of the previous movies.

The cast also includes Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci, and more in new, undisclosed roles.