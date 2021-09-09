Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first trailer for the highly anticipated sequel The Matrix Resurrections.

The teaser for the sci-fi sequel shows a disconnected Neo (Keanu Reeves) being brought back into the cyber world by a young Morpheus (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who offers him the famous red pill.

The sci-fi sequel is planned for release on 22 December in the UK and will bring back Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, while introducing new cast members Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Neil Patrick Harris.