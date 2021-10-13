Doctor Who star Matt Smith has said it’s always good fun playing a villain at the premiere of Last Night In Soho in London .

The film centres around the Swinging Sixties in London and follows singer Sandy (Anya Taylor-Joy) as she arrives in the big city where she meets Jack – played by Matt Smith.

The actor called the period “beautiful” and romanticised this time when London was changing and attitudes were becoming more liberal. Last Night in Soho will be released on 29 October in the UK.