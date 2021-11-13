Actor Matthew McConaughey clarifies his stance on the vaccine mandates for children.

It comes after he recently said in an interview that while he and his wife are both vaccinated, he doesn’t want to mandate the Covid-19 jabs for children.

The father of three said: "When asked my opinion on the subject of children and vaccination mandates I stated, 'I couldn't mandate it for kids just yet'."

"What was not clear is that I was referring specifically to the 5-11 year old mandate.

The Oscar-winner then revealed his eldest child has actually received his vaccine.

