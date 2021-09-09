2019’s MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries PC game only released for Xbox consoles in May of this year, and now developer/publisher Piranha Games has confirmed that it is coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on 23 September. This also marks the MechWarrior series’ first appearance on a PlayStation console since MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat, which released for the PlayStation One in 1997, 24 years ago.

The announcement trailer confirms cross-play will be available for all supported platforms. A PlayStation Blog post adds that the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC will release on the same day.