Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly get engaged and admit drinking each other's blood

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have announced their engagement after a year and a half of dating.

Fox took to social media to reveal the news, sharing a video of the moment her partner got down on one knee.

The Hollywood star also explained that the pair “drank each other’s blood” to celebrate the occasion.

“He asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes... and then we drank each other’s blood,” Fox wrote on Instagram.

