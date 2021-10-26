Megan Thee Stallion revealed her haunting Halloween costume as she dresses up as Pinhead from the 1987 horror movie Hellraiser.

The Hot Girl Summer rapper revealed her terrifying Halloween costume on Instagram, sporting a bald and painted-white head with a leather bodysuit.

Meghan captioned the post: “Pain has a face. Allow me to show you. Gentlemen I am pain”.

Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine commented on the post saying: “Scary how good you look … even dressed as an acupuncture face white man”.

