Meghan Markle plays murderer princess in unearthed TV drama

A throwback clip has left royal fans shocked after it shows Meghan Markle playing a murderer princess.

The Duchess of Sussex worked as an actress prior to joining the Royal Family, acting for shows such as Suits and even 9021.

Although Meghan gave up her Hollywood career after meeting husband Prince Harry, it look like she’d already had a taste of royal blood black in her acting days.

Just under a decade ago in 2012, she appeared in the fourth series of TV show Castle, where she played a killer.

