Mel B censored from Adele’s special show after X-rated comment

Mel B was reportedly omitted from ITV's 'An Audience With Adele' after she made a comment about a sex toy when asking the singer a question from the audience.

Insiders at the event, filmed earlier this month at the London Palladium, revealed that Mel B fluffed her lines and made a joke about sex toys.

Show bosses apparently decided to cut the embarrassing moment from the final edit.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: “She made a joke and said [the best gift Adele received] was a vibrator.”