Mel Gibson has confirmed that he will both direct and star in the action sequel Lethal Weapon 5 at a fan event in London.

The event, titled An Experience with Mel Gibson, took place at Intercontinental London – The 02 on Saturday (13 November).

During the evening, Gibson told the crowd: “He was developing the screenplay and he got pretty far along with it. And he said to me one day, ‘Listen kid, if I kick the bucket you will do it.’

And I said: ‘Shut up.’ “But he did indeed pass away.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here