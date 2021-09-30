Metroid Dread releases for Nintendo Switch next week on 8 October, so Nintendo shared a new trailer during its most recent Nintendo Direct. The game sees bounty hunter Samus explore the uncharted planet ZDR, which is made up of various different environments to explore and filled with hostile lifeforms to fight. There also seem to be remnants of the Chozo civilisation, the mysterious alien race which raised Samus as a child.

Nintendo recommends fans read the Metroid Dread Reports on the game’s official website to prepare for the adventure.