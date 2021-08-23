Sir Michael Caine has been honoured with a Crystal Globe at the opening of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

The Get Carter actor felt humbled to receive the award and admitted: “What you’ve done for me is amazing because you’ve given me an award for something that I love dearly - my life”

The Crystal Globe was presented to Caine for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema, and he joins a number of other well-established actors who have been honored with the award including Robert Redford and Robert De Niro.