Michael Gandolfini opened up about the pressures of playing young Tony Soprano in prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark.

The beloved James Gandolfini won several awards for playing Tony, with son Michael now portraying the ruthless Mafia boss in a film showing his rise to power.

In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, he said: “I felt the pressure, and I wanted to give [the fans] the Tony they had all seen. But I had to remember to pull back, too.”

The Many Saints of Newark will arrive in UK theaters on September 22nd.