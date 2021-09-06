Michael K Williams, one of the stars of one of the biggest TV shows in recent decades – The Wire – has been found dead in his New York apartment at the age of 54.

Reports in the New York Post suggest that Williams had been found in his apartment by his nephew, and that there was drug paraphernalia at the scene, indicating a possible overdose.

Williams also starred in HBO and Sky Atlantic show Boardwalk Empire as the character Albert “Chalky” White in what was a glittering acting career.