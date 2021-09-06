Michael K Williams: The Wire actor says HBO show 'changed his life'

One of the stars of HBO’s The Wire , Michael K Williams, has been found dead in his apartment in New York at the age of 54.

Williams said playing the character Omar Little in the hit TV show “changed my life”, as you can see in the above clip taken from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Williams played the popular character across all five seasons of The Wire, with former US President Barack Obama previously speaking of his fondness for the character and how he was the “baddest guy on the show”.