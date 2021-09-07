Hollywood pays tribute to The Wire actor Michael K Williams who was found dead at his home in Brooklyn on September 6th, New York Police said.

Spike Lee, Wendell Pierce, and Aldis Hodge have led the tributes to the actor, with Mr.Pierce tweeting: “The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss.”

David Simon, co-creator of The Wire, wrote: “Too gutted right now to say all that ought to be said. Michael was a fine man and a rare talent”.

No cause of death has yet been given.