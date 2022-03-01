Michael Keaton almost missed the opportunity to collect his prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, rushing back to the stage after an ill-timed bathroom break.

The actor, 70, won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series but was nowhere to be seen when his name was read.

As host Salma Hayek scrambled to fill time, the camera then focused on Keaton rushing back to his seat, before he dived onto the stage to collect his prize.

