British actor Michaela Coel spoke directly to writers while accepting the 2021 Emmy for Best Writing for the BBC/HBO limited series I May Destroy You, telling anyone considering writing a screenplay to concentrate on what “scares” you.

Coel dedicated her 48-second speech to all survivors of sexual assault, with her critically-acclaimed aforementioned series centering on a victim of this crime trying to grapple with its enormity.

The actor and writer advised anyone thinking about attempting to write a screenplay to “Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that isn’t comfortable.”