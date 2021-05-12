Michelle Obama applauded Canadian musician The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, for his donations to various causes around the world during a virtual appearance at the Brit Awards 2021.

The former first lady was announcing the International Male Solo Artist award, which she presented to the 31-year-old Tesfaye.

“His songs have been streamed billions of times around the world and thankfully he found his way through that maze to the Super Bowl,” Michelle Obama said.

“He’s helped feed those displaced by violence in Ethiopia,” she added.