The development team behind Microsoft Flight Simulator are working on updates that add visual improvements and new content to various countries. The most recent one, World Update 6, brings these improvements to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, adding new locations and airports. In particular, it has revitalised the Alps, which were originally rather flat looking.

In order to recreate these locations, Microsoft is working with regional governments to collect elevation data and uses the latest satellite and aerial data. Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on PC and Xbox Series X/S.