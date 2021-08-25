Microsoft has announced that the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles will be receiving the Xbox cloud gaming service later this year. The service allows users to stream games they own to any compatible device.

Through this service, users will be able to play Xbox Series X/S exclusives, like Microsoft Flight Simulator, on their Xbox One consoles, as well as over 100 titles available on Xbox Game Pass. All games available for the service will be capable of running at 60fps at 1080p resolution.