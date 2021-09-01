Mike Richards has been fired from his roles as executive producer for both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

Sony executive Suzanne Prete announced the decision in a memo to staff: “I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheeland Jeopardy! effective immediately”.

The backlash to Richards' brief stint as Jeopardy! host caused “disruption and internal difficulties.”, according to Prete.

Richards was forced to step down as host due to resurfaced comments he made on an eight-year-old podcast series and a number of discrimination lawsuits filed by multiple Price is Right models.