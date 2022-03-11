Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have nearly hit $30m Ukraine fundraising goal

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised nearly $30 million for causes in Ukraine in an impressive fundraising mission.

The Hollywood actors, who have been married since 2015 and have two children together, set the $30m goal as soon as Russia began its attack on Ukraine.

Mila, 38, was born in Ukraine and moved to the US when she was only seven years old.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.