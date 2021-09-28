Mila Kunis defends how her and husband Ashton Kutcher bathe their children.

During their appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, Kunis admitted the couple does not believe in washing their children every day.

They admitted to only washing their youngsters when they “see dirt on them”.

Kunis addressed the great deal of online criticism they received during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

When DeGeneres brought up her past comments, Kunis called it “so dumb”.

She added: “The kids – there’s a body of water they touch just about every day. Almost every other day. Sometimes it’s the pool, sometimes it’s the sprinkler."