A train has fallen into a quarry as a scene for the latest Mission: Impossible film is being made in the UK – all watched by movie star Tom Cruise hovering above in a helicopter.

Peter Dalton, who saw the whole thing take place, said he had been drawn to the location by the sound of the helicopters and knew Cruise would eventually show up as they had seen his helicopter nearby on a flight tracking device.

Cruise waved and flashed his lights at Dalton when he eventually arrived in the helicopter.