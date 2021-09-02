On Lorraine this morning, comedian Mo Gilligan said that praise from teachers is important.

Speaking to any teachers watching, he suggested that children should be told when they are ‘really good’ at something.

Gilligan stated that children and teenagers can get into a position where they aren’t sure what they are successful at.

He described support from teachers as ‘the catalyst to make you want to keep going’.

Receiving support from teachers was the ‘turning point’ for the comedian, allowing him to acknowledge his talents and progress in areas that he was good at.