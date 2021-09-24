Minecraft developer Mojang reportedly working on two new projects

According to recent reports, Minecraft developer Mojang could be working on at least two new games based on the hit franchise.

Video Games Chronicle cites sources saying that the two new projects are original games and not part of either the main Minecraft or its spin-off Minecraft Dungeons.

The fact that more Minecraft titles might be in the works is not entirely surprising considering that the original game first launched in 2011 and has become one of the most successful releases of all time.

Minecraft has now sold more than 200 million copies and Microsoft acquired Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014.