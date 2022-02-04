Molly-Mae Hague has addressed the backlash she recieved as a result of her “we all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce” comments.

The 22-year-old influencer came under fire after appearing on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast back in December, with a short clip going viral in January.

The star was subject to an onslaught of criticism and trolling, and has now addressed her “negative start to 2022” in a YouTube video.

Molly sat down for a Q&A, and said: “the reality is, things don’t always go the way you’d planned”.

Sign up to our free newsletters here