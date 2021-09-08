Monica Lewinsky has said that former US President Bill Clinton “should want to apologise”.

The American activist made the comments hours before the first episode of Impeachment: American Crime Story aired on FX.

In a recent interview, Lewinsky said: “He should want to apologize in the same way I want to apologise any chance I get to people my actions have hurt”.

The 10-episode tv series is about the 1998 cheating scandal that nearly ended Clinton’s presidency with Lewinsky co-producing the series with Ryan Murphy.