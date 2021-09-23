The next Capcom crossover DLC coming to Monster Hunter Rise has been announced and it’s Mega Man themed. Specifically, players will be able to unlock a Rush costume for their Palamute, transforming them into Mega Man’s own mechanical canine companion.

With the Rush costume, players will be able to dash about using Rush’s jet boosters and use the spring coil to bounce into the air. The costume releases tomorrow on 24 September as an Event Quest reward.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on Nintendo Switch.