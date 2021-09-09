Veteran actors Morgan Freeman and Al Pacino are to go head-to-head in a new film noir which is expected to start shooting early next year. Sniff, which will also star Helen Mirren and Danny DeVito, sees a retired detective (Freeman) "pulled back into the action" by a former colleague (DeVito) after two residents in a luxury retirement community die "under suspicious circumstances".

Pacino will play kingpin Harvey Stride, while Mirren - whose husband, Taylor Hackford, is director - stars as the Spider, a "femme fatale enforcer". It's hoped the film will enter cinemas by the end of 2022.