Moulin Rouge dancers have unveiled the re-opening date of the show in Paris.

The cabaret show has been closed for a year and a half because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moulin Rouge will return on September 16th 2021, two days before its 75th anniversary.

Amy Leroy, a member of the cast, shared how the dancers are looking forward to getting back on stage.

‘It’s very exciting, we can’t wait to be back on stage. None of us has ever been this long without dancing before, so it’s really exciting for us.’