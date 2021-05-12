The Independent’s Music Box series is back! Launching this new season of sessions – recorded by some of our favourite artists at home or in the studio – is singer Alaina Castillo.

She’s releasing her new album, Parallel Universe Part 1, on Friday 14 May. For her Music Box session, she performed her brilliant single “Just a Boy”, along with new songs “Indica” and “STFU (I Got You)”.

Special thanks to Alaina and her team for recording the session. The next episode of Music Box airs next Wednesday (19 May).