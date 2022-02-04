BBC Breakfast viewers cringe as Naga Munchetty repeatedly talks across guest

BBC Breakfast viewers have been left cringing as its host, Naga Munchetty made a bit of a presenting mishap.

Earlier today, the morning show anchor was interviewing an energy company’s CEO as part of a segment on rising energy bill costs.

She said to the CEO: “When you look at the average profit margin, it doesn’t take into account some companies which are making significant profits”, to which the guest cut in: “it does”.

As the guest tried to speak, Naga then kept repeating herself: “does that not..”

Sign up to our free newsletters here