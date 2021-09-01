Naomi Campbell has revealed that she has sacrificed finding her ultimate soul mate, in order to further her modelling career.

In a recent interview, the model shared that people see her as a strong figure, but she knows she is also sensitive.

She stated that her sensitivity would require her to compromise to be in a relationship.

Ms Campbell has walked catwalks for over four decades but has never been married.

There have been many rumours about the model’s relationship status, with fans eager to speculate whether the figure has a ‘secret’ boyfriend.