2K and Visual Concepts have brought back the City for NBA 2K22, with it serving as the setting of the single-player MyCAREER story mode. MyCAREER puts players in control of their own rising star as they explore the City and complete missions to try and break into the NBA.

Despite being a basketball sim, the trailer shows off a variety of tasks and challenges not involving the sport, such as cycling, skateboarding, and missions related to fashion and making music. NBA 2K22 releases on 10 September for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.