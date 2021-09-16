NBA 2K22 is available now and 2K Games has enlisted NBA stars Mikey Williams and Jayson Tatum to advertise the game.

In a recent short trailer, Williams and Tatum are playing a match against each other on the PlayStation 5 version, with Tatum constantly shooting with the in-game version of himself.

NBA 2K22 is also available for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia. PS5 owners have access to an exclusive MyTEAM challenge every season until March 2022.