2K Sports has released a new trailer for NBA 2K22 that details the upcoming changes and improvements made to the MyTEAM mode.

MyTEAM is essentially 2K’s version of Ultimate Team from FIFA and Madden games.

Players are able to build their own unique squad and compete online against other users, collecting athletes by completing challenges and opening in-game packs.

The trailer provides a glimpse at what players can expect from MyTEAM in this year’s edition of the basketball simulator.

NBA 2K22 is due to release on September 10th for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.