Netflix confirm Chicken Run 2 title and release date

Netflix have confirmed a number of details for the long-awaited sequel to Chicken Run.

The hit film, released in 2000, is still the most successful stop-motion animation picture 22 years after its release.

A sequel was first announced in 2018 and now finally has a title.

Chicken Run 2: Dawn of the Nugget is set to land on Netflix in 2023 and the streaming giants have released a first-look image of the upcoming project.

The new film will feature the same characters from the original, but with a mostly-new voice cast.

